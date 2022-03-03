Harmony Science Academy students create pantry to help community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eighth-grade students from Harmony Science Academy created CosmoMart, a small pantry named after the school mascot, to help families who have been struggling to meet basic needs during the pandemic.

CosmoMart was established as part of a service-learning project to help struggling Harmony Science Academy families by providing food, deodorant, and other hygienic items.

“The project helped us learn how to empathize with others, even with students we don’t know from other grades,” said student Serenity Garcia.

Harmony Science Academy believes that the values a child demonstrates are just as important as the knowledge they possess. Harmony’s character education programs, which include service-learning projects, help guide students to value integrity, show respect, and be responsible citizens and leaders in their families and communities.

“Part of our effort to develop students’ character is to have them engage in student-driven service-learning projects, said Sarah Sabin, Character Education leader. “Students are empowered to identify areas of need in their school or community, devise ways to improve those areas and reflect on the experience. By doing so, students are practicing and taking ownership of one of our campus’s core values ‘to serve.”

Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, family-focused public charter school providing a high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in PreK- Grade 8.

