Idalou falls in 3A State Semifinals

The No. 8 Idalou girls basketball team fell to Fairfield in the state semifinals.
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th-ranked Idalou girls made their first-ever trip to the UIL State Basketball Tournament, but came up short in 3A State Semifinals to #2 Fairfield 54-35 in San Antonio.

The Lady Cats trailed by seven after three quarters, but Fairfield went on a 14-3 run in the 4th to pull away.

Logan Heard led Idalou with 12 points.

Brenlea Wallace added 10 points.

Fairfield, who lost in the Title game to Brownfield in overtime last year, advances to the 3A State Title game for the third year in a row.

Idalou girls Coach Tyler Helms has now been to State with the Idalou girls and twice with the boys, winning one State Title.

Idalou finishes the season 31-7.

They beat #7, #3, #4 and #1 this terrific season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

