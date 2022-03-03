Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

If you liked yesterday’s weather...

By Steve Divine
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you liked yesterday afternoon’s mild weather, you probably will like today’s. Some slight changes will occur over the next several days, then somewhat more significant change will follow.

While quite mild, this afternoon there will be less sunshine and a little more breeze. It will be a little warmer.

While quite mild, this afternoon there will be less sunshine and a little more breeze. It will...
While quite mild, this afternoon there will be less sunshine and a little more breeze. It will be a little warmer.(KCBD First Alert)

Clouds will increase through the day. Winds will increase to about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak a little above yesterday, ranging from the mid-70s in the western KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will carry over into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, ranging from near 40 in the far northwestern viewing area to near 50 in the far southeast.

The cloud cover tomorrow morning will slow the day’s warmup. Temperatures Friday afternoon, however, will be similar to today’s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy.

Gradual day-to-day increase in wind speeds, raising the grassland fire danger from elevated...
Gradual day-to-day increase in wind speeds, raising the grassland fire danger from elevated today to very high this weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

Clear and cool Friday evening, then clear and chilly overnight. Lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunny and just slightly cooler Saturday with highs from the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area to near 80 in the far southeast. For most of the area the range will be from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. Blowing dust is possible.

Mostly sunny and again just slightly cooler Sunday. Winds of about 20 to 30 mph are expected, so there may be blowing dust.

Our area's wildfire danger will rise from elevated today to very high this weekend.
Our area's wildfire danger will rise from elevated today to very high this weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

With the wind and ongoing drought, NO BURN conditions will exist through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash
SHOTS FIRED: South West Lubbock Shooting
SHOTS FIRED: South Lubbock Shooting, two with serious injuries
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Man sentenced to 50 years for 2018 murder of homeless man
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November

Latest News

Sunny and warm this week, but winds expected to return
Sunny and warm this week, but winds expected to return
KCBD Weather at Noon - 3-2-2022
Mild weather continues today. Under a sunny sky winds will remain light, temperatures will peak...
In like a lamb
Spring continues in west Texas as the afternoon temps climbed to the 60s and a few 70s.
Spring warmth continues across West Texas