If you liked yesterday’s weather...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you liked yesterday afternoon’s mild weather, you probably will like today’s. Some slight changes will occur over the next several days, then somewhat more significant change will follow.

While quite mild, this afternoon there will be less sunshine and a little more breeze. It will be a little warmer.

Clouds will increase through the day. Winds will increase to about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak a little above yesterday, ranging from the mid-70s in the western KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will carry over into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, ranging from near 40 in the far northwestern viewing area to near 50 in the far southeast.

The cloud cover tomorrow morning will slow the day’s warmup. Temperatures Friday afternoon, however, will be similar to today’s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy.

Gradual day-to-day increase in wind speeds, raising the grassland fire danger from elevated today to very high this weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Clear and cool Friday evening, then clear and chilly overnight. Lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunny and just slightly cooler Saturday with highs from the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area to near 80 in the far southeast. For most of the area the range will be from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. Blowing dust is possible.

Mostly sunny and again just slightly cooler Sunday. Winds of about 20 to 30 mph are expected, so there may be blowing dust.

With the wind and ongoing drought, NO BURN conditions will exist through Sunday.

