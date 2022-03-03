Local Listings
Lady Raiders win on Senior Night

By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their final home game of the season on Senior Night, Vivian Gray scored 27 points helping the Lady Raiders top TCU 83-79 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Senior Lexy Hightower added 13 points, and Senior Taylah Thomas chipped in 7 points. 

Ella Tofaeono had a big night with 15 points.

Rhyle McKinney was in double figures with 12.

The win allows the Lady Raiders to surpass last year’s win total of 10 as Tech moved to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech closes out the regular season at Oklahoma State at 2 pm Saturday.

