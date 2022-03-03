Local Listings
Lubbock’s Health Department is hiring before moving next year

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Health Department is expanding its staff and outgrowing its current office.

Health director Katherine Wells is looking for several new staff members to prepare for the new building next year.

The department was awarded a 1.5 million ARPA grant to be used over two years, to be used to hire eight new positions to help our city.

It is looking to hire two food inspectors, and a Health Equity liaison, Immunizations liaison, program supervisor, additional nursing staff, and recently hired a nurse practitioner.

“Now that we’re at a staff of about 50, that’s really the right-sized health department for a community the size of Lubbock. So we’re similar in size and scope and services that similar-sized communities in Texas are offering,” Wells said.

With the additional staff comes a need for extra space.

“We’ve significantly outgrown the space we’re in; staff are doubled up in, you know, some offices now have three staff that are only made for one. We’ve added cubicles into conference rooms just to create more office space,” Wells said.

Next year, the Health Department moves into its 29,000 square foot building located on 50th and Avenue U.

Wells says this is only the beginning of Lubbock’s public health progress.

“And I think there’s still room for growth. And I’m really excited about what the community is going to be seeing from the Public Health Department in the future,” Wells said.

If you are interested in working for the health department, you can apply here.

