South Lubbock red light shooting leaves two with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD responded Wednesday night to a call of shots fired near the bridge at 66th St. and I-27.

According to LPD, the shooting occurred after a verbal argument while stopped at a red light. The suspect’s vehicle was stopped next to another vehicle. He rolled down his window and started an argument with the driver and the two passengers. The suspect then shot at the other vehicle, firing multiple shots.

The two passengers were hit, but the driver was not hit.

The driver then drove away from the scene to a home near 53rd and Ave. L and contacted LPD. The two passengers were then transported by University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check kcbd.com for updates.

