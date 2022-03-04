Suspect in custody, charged with murder of Monica Rubio
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have a suspect in custody, charged with the murder of 29-year-old Monica Rubio.
The shooting happened just after noon on Thursday in the 1900 block of 22nd Street.
Lubbock police say Rubio’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Isaiah Montelongo, shot her inside of his residence.
Montelongo was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
LINK: Obituary for Monica Rubio
