10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 10-hour situation involving Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office ended just after 7 p.m., Friday, when police say a barricaded individual took his own life.

Lubbock Police Department, SWAT, and negotiators were called to a business in the 6800 block of 82nd street Friday morning for a suicidal subject. The person barricaded themselves inside one of the businesses.

The standoff started just before 9 o’clock, Friday morning. Around 7:20 p.m., police confirmed the standoff had ended; 82nd Street was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

Police said the person was inside the Schlotzky’s, but police would not comment on the status of the person. There were no other people inside the business at this time of the standoff, according to police. There is no word if the person is an employee of the business.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

82nd Street between Primrose and Oakridge was closed, as well as surrounding streets, but the road reopened around 7:45, Friday night.

Police provided the following report just before 9 p.m., Friday:

An LPD SWAT Callout has ended with an individual taking his own life just after 7:00 p.m. following a 10 hour stand-off.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to a business in the 6800 block of 82nd Street just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4th for reports of a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, officers located the individual and set up a perimeter. Shortly after, the Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT and negotiator team responded to the scene. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the response.

Traffic on 82nd street between Oakridge and Primrose Avenue was blocked off at 10:49 a.m. and was re-opened just before 8:00 p.m.

Per department policy, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the in-custody death.

