#1 Lubbock Christian Girls win second straight TAPPS State Championship

The Lady Eagles beat Legacy Prep to win their second straight state championship.
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles soared to their second straight TAPPS 4A State Championship as they topped #5 Legacy Prep 74-49 Saturday Morning in Waco.

The Lady Eagles press caused turnover problems for Legacy Prep as Lubbock Christian led 34-19 at the half.

Lubbock Christian would stretch the lead to 27 after the third quarter.

This is the 12th Girls State Basketball Championship for Lubbock Christian. Lubbock Christian won the State Title last year 75-39, also against Legacy Prep.

Congrats to Coach Brad Crow and the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles!

