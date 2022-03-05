Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cannon AFB airman killed in Florida crash

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Cannon Air Force Base airman died in a crash in Florida on Thursday.

Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg, 20, was an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron. He died in Pensacola, FL on March 3.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

The crash is under investigation.

WEAR in Pensacola reported two other men were seriously injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
Texas Country Reporter returns to Lubbock
‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains
LFR responded to a structure fire downtown Saturday morning.
LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting

Latest News

As an adult, Oksana Masters has become a highly-decorated Paralympian with a resume of 12...
Spirit of Ukraine felt on the Paralympic stage
Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
KCBD News at 10 Saturday - Cannon AFB airman
Cannon AFB Airman killed in vehicle accident