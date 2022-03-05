Hobbs PD searching for robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and robbed a Dollar General in Hobbs. on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Permian Toyota car dealership on North Grimes St. for a report of a break-in and stolen vehicle. The suspect took the keys to possibly three vehicles, one being a 2022 red Chevy Corvette Z06, valued at nearly $80,000. The suspect then drove off in the Corvette, according to surveillance footage.

Around the same time, officers were called to the scene of a robbery at Dollar General. According to surveillance footage, the suspect entered the store with a child and attempted to purchase items by verbally relaying an EBT card number. The clerk told the suspect the business could not accept verbal payment. The suspect became angry, lunged at the clerk and forcefully took the items before exiting the store.

Surveillance footage from Dollar General showed the robbery suspect leaving in the red Corvette stolen from the dealership. Police determined the suspect was the same in both the dealership break-in and the Dollar General robbery.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Simpson of Hobbs. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and robbery.

Simpson has previous charges of aggravated assault, abuse of a child, battery against a household member and breaking and entering.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You can also private message the police department on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.