LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene at a structure fire at 24th St. and Ave. J.

LFR confirmed the blaze was a two-alarm fire. The fire was extinguished by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was at what was previously the Old Town Party House, an event center in downtown Lubbock.

LFR provided this update Saturday afternoon:

At 10:32 a.m. on March 5, 2022 Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at an outdoor activity venue located in the 2400 block of Avenue J. Once on scene fire crews found 2 structures on the property to be involved in fire. At 10:36 a.m. a 2nd alarm was called for, to have more units respond. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the property. There were no injuries and Fire Marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.