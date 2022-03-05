Local Listings
No burn day today with warm, dry, and breezy conditions

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the South Plains today as breezy to windy conditions return after a quiet week.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KCBD)

Despite fire weather concerns it will be another nice day to begin the weekend. A mild start and temps quickly warming up this afternoon, highs again in the 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with winds from the west around 15-20 mph. A few stronger gusts are possible.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KCBD)

Overnight, cool and clear. A low of 40 degrees with a light breeze from the southwest.

Partly cloudy and a slim chance for some showers Sunday morning. The best chance for light rain remain to the east of I-27 beginning as early as 9 and clearing out by early afternoon. Generally expecting most locations to remain dry. Winds will be a bit stronger tomorrow as a cold front pushes through. Expect red flag watches/warnings for the area again tomorrow with strong winds between 20-30 mph. Winds will switch up to the north as the front passes, bringing in colder air for the workweek.

Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s to begin our new week. Afternoon highs temps in the 40s and 50s through Tuesday, then rebounding into the 60s by mid-week. It does look like another front will push through leaving us colder for Friday.

