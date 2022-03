LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a 16 hit attack, the Red Raiders rolled past Merrimack 17-1 in the first game of a four-game series at Dan Law Field.

Zac Vooetich went 2-5 with 5 RBI and two runs scored.

The Red Raiders are now 7-2 and have won six straight.

The two teams play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.