Sands Lady Mustangs win 1A State Championship

Congrats to the Sands girls basketball team for winning the 1A State Championship!
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With solid shooting and a dominating defense, the #1 Sands girls rolls past #4 Robert Lee 60-33 to win the 1A UIL State Championship.

With the game tied at 14 with seven minutes left in the second quarter, Sands went on an incredible 14-0 run to lead 28-14 at the half.

Holding Robert Lee scoreless in those seven minutes, Sands forced 13 Lady Steers turnovers during that time.

The Sands streak continued into the third quarter as it was 29 straight points to take a commanding 43-14 lead.

Elysa Martinez led Sands with 22 points.

Landry Morrow added 20 points.

Sands forced 36 Robert Lee turnovers. They also caused 32 Huckabay turnovers in the Semifinal game.

Sands beat 6A Frenship 4A Midland Greenwood 3A Denver City & 2A New Home this season.

In the 1A playoffs, Sands beat #2 Nazareth, #3 Huckabay and #4 Robert Lee on the way to their first ever State Championship.

Sands last went to State in 1961.

Congrats to Coach Ben Connell & Sands on a 37-3 State Championship season.

