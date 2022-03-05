Sights and sounds of Ukrainian candle light vigil held at the Monument of Courage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of West Texans gathered alongside Ukrainians, recognizing the courage and bravery of Ukrainians in the face of Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian national anthem, a reminder of liberty, is now the battle cry to protect their home.

Prayers are plenty here in west Texas. Hundreds gathered­­-- West Texans and Ukrainians-- shoulder to shoulder at the Monument of Courage, praying for peace.

Members of Lubbock’s VFW Post 2466, the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, the American Legion, Post 575, and the Friends of the Monument of Courage hosted the candlelight vigil to support Ukrainian’s battle for freedom Friday evening.

“Don’t think that this is far away, it doesn’t matter,” Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, a Ukrainian American doctor in Lubbock, said. “This will affect us if we don’t stand with Ukrainians. They are fighting for us all, not just for themselves.”

