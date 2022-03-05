‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The longest running independent TV show in our nation’s history has returned to Lubbock and the surrounding area.

Bob and Kelli Phillips with “The Texas Country Reporter” highlight the people who make up the fabric of Texas.

Since the 1970s, “The Texas Country Reporter” has traveled across the state telling stories about ordinary people living extraordinary lives.

It brings to light the people who set our community apart from others.

“We feel honored when we get to sit down with somebody and do an interview and they tell us they’re story,” Bob said. “They open up and tell us things sometimes that they’ve never told anybody. You hear about their lives and their accomplishments and the things they love.”

“They become a part of our family forever,” Kelli said.

That family is growing as Bob and Kelli travel across the South Plains telling stories about the people who make our community special.

“It’s kinda an area all its own,” Bob said. “It has its own culture and we find a lot of really great interesting people that have stories to tell here.”

It’s those unique individuals that make up the foundation and life blood of our state.

“It’s the fabric of Texas,” Kelli said. “These are truly passionate people who love what they do and we love being able to tell their stories to everybody else. This isn’t about us. This is about the people we do stories on.”

“We find a lot of these stories relate to us personally,” Bob added.

That was apparent when Bob and Kelli stopped by KCBD to meet with the nations longest lasting anchor team: Karin McCay and Abner Euresti.

A meeting of storytellers. More than a century of journalistic experience between the four.

“I’ve known about Karin and Abner, this anchor team in Lubbock Texas for a long time,” Bob said. “I’ve also known them for a long time, and I found out early on when we were all much younger what good people they are.”

“They care about Lubbock,” Kelli said.

For decades Bob and Kelli have told thousands of stories, and traveled millions of miles across Texas.

Serving others through the words and lives of Texans. Giving insight to the people who sometimes go unseen, but have passion that can be felt through the TV screen.

“I love when someone comes up to me and tell me ‘I grew up watching this with my grandparents or my parents’,” Bob said. “We’re there to bring up those great memories and to tell great stories about great people and that’s what its all about to us.

Bob and Kelli said they have covered fifteen stories over three days here in Lubbock, Slaton, Crosbyton and the surrounding area.

These will be in the 51st season of “The Texas Country Reporter” set to air later this fall.

