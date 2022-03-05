12 Red Raiders let one slip away in Stillwater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In another Big 12 nail-biter, ﻿the 12th ranked Red Raiders were outscored 13-2 in the last 9:48 of the game as Oklahoma State pulled out a 52-51 win Saturday in Stillwater.The game was tied at 27 at the half.

Tech opened up second half on a 5-0 run, led by a three pointer from Terrence Shannon Junior.

Back to back threes from Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor allowed the Red Raiders to open up a 10 point lead with 9:48 left at 49-39.

Tech went ice cold going scoreless over nine minutes and Oklahoma State tied it at 49.

The Red Raiders finally scored on a Davion Warren tip-in with 28.3 seconds left to give Tech a 51-49 lead.

However Oklahoma State’s Bryce Thompson made a three with 18.6 left to go up 52-51.

Kevin Obanor scored 16 points with three three-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Williams added 13, with 11 coming in the second half.

The Red Raiders fall to 3-7 on the road.

Tech is now 23-8 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders head to the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City next week.

