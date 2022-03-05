Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

#12 Red Raiders let one slip away in Stillwater

#19 Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State in Lubbock on Jan. 13, 2022.
#19 Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State in Lubbock on Jan. 13, 2022.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In another Big 12 nail-biter, ﻿the 12th ranked Red Raiders were outscored 13-2 in the last 9:48 of the game as Oklahoma State pulled out a 52-51 win Saturday in Stillwater.The game was tied at 27 at the half.

Tech opened up second half on a 5-0 run, led by a three pointer from Terrence Shannon Junior.

Back to back threes from Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor allowed the Red Raiders to open up a 10 point lead with 9:48 left at 49-39.

Tech went ice cold going scoreless over nine minutes and Oklahoma State tied it at 49.

The Red Raiders finally scored on a Davion Warren tip-in with 28.3 seconds left to give Tech a 51-49 lead.

However Oklahoma State’s Bryce Thompson made a three with 18.6 left to go up 52-51.

Kevin Obanor scored 16 points with three three-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Williams added 13, with 11 coming in the second half.

The Red Raiders fall to 3-7 on the road.

Tech is now 23-8 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders head to the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
Texas Country Reporter returns to Lubbock
‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains
LFR responded to a structure fire downtown Saturday morning.
LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting

Latest News

Jace Jung led the offensive effort as he has the entire series.
Texas Tech’s win streak rises to nine
Lady Raiders Drop Regular Season Finale 82-57
Lady Raiders drop regular season finale 82-57
No. 12 Tech to open Big 12 Championship against Iowa State
No. 12 Tech to open Big 12 Championship against Iowa State
Two Grand-Slams from Parker Kelly lift Red Raiders to win
Two Grand-Slams from Parker Kelly lift Red Raiders to win