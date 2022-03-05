Local Listings
Two Grand-Slams from Parker Kelly lift Red Raiders to win(Texas Tech Baseball)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parker Kelly hit three home runs, two were grand slam home runs to lift the Red Raiders to a 21-5 win over Merrimack in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Kelly was 3 for 6 with three home runs and nine RBI.

Kelly only had two career home runs in his career and he hit three today!

Tech moves to 8-2 and they have won 7 straight.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is underway.

