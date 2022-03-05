Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.(Paul Beaty | AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, did not dispute those reports.

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Kagawa Colas said Saturday. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and urged all U.S. citizens to depart immediately, citing factors including “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

More than a dozen WNBA players were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter, including league MVP Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley of the champion Chicago Sky. The WNBA confirmed Saturday that all players besides Griner had left both countries.

The 31-year-old Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league said in a statement.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
Texas Country Reporter returns to Lubbock
‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains
LFR responded to a structure fire downtown Saturday morning.
LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting

Latest News

As an adult, Oksana Masters has become a highly-decorated Paralympian with a resume of 12...
Spirit of Ukraine felt on the Paralympic stage
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa