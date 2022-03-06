4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police were called to the scene of a three-car accident at Slide Road and North Loop on Sunday afternoon.
Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
The call came in at 5:31 p.m.
At the moment, there are multiple officers on the scene.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
