Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
Texas Country Reporter returns to Lubbock
‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains
LFR responded to a structure fire downtown Saturday morning.
LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting

Latest News

As an adult, Oksana Masters has become a highly-decorated Paralympian with a resume of 12...
Spirit of Ukraine felt on the Paralympic stage
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa