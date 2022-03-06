Cannon AFB Airman killed in vehicle accident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Cannon Airforce Base airman has died following a car crash.

Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg, an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron, was killed in a crash in Pensacola, Florida, on Thursday, March 3.

Ethan was a deeply loved member of the Wizard family,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hardwick, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron commander. “He was a bright and funny person, known as the preeminent jokester, who lit up every room he entered. You can’t replace the joy Ethan brought to our organization. He will be profoundly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Ethan’s mother, Jeanna Lilleberg, says Ethan was in Florida for a wedding.

She shares a quote Ethan’s father wrote reflecting on his son: “Ethan loved to make people laugh with his jokes and his unique sense of humor being with his friends was important to him, and this is where he was at the time of his death, and he probably could not have been happier. We as his family were able to take great comfort amid this tragedy that he had a strong relationship with his savior Jesus Christ.”

Ethan’s mom says the airforce base has been very supportive during this difficult time.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends, and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the death are under investigation.

