Cold front moves through South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong cold front has arrived early and has pushed to the west/southwest South Plains. That means that afternoon temperatures will only edge to the mid 40s in Lubbock and remain in the 30s in the eastern communities.

In addition, winds will be gusty from the northeast over all of the area at 15-25mph with higher gusts. However, the west and southwest South Plains will see the winds increase from the southwest at 20-30 mph.

The front will likely remain in the western areas and only move slightly east during the day. That will allow the western areas to experience much warmer temps in the 60s with elevated fire danger and sunshine.

The remainder of the area will be mostly cloudy and cold with some light rain and possibly wintry mix to occur, including Lubbock and Plainview. The areas along the Caprock could see some light accumulations of ice due to temperatures near or below freezing. The potential for icy roadways in the eastern areas is low but be aware of that possibility.

As for tonight, much colder over the area with clearing skies and a low near 20 in Lubbock and continued cold tomorrow. Monday’s highs will remain in the 40s for most of the area.

