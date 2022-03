LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people were injured in a shooting, Lubbock Police has confirmed.

LPD responded to a call shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive.

One victim was reported as critical but stable, and three others had moderate injuries.

At the time, there are no suspects or arrestees.

This is a developing story.

