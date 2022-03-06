Lady Raiders drop regular season finale 82-57

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed the regular season with an 82-57 loss to the fifth-ranked Baylor Bears.

The Lady Raiders fell behind early in the game trailing by as much as 13 in the first quarter. Tech managed to tie the game twice in the quarter, but never took the lead. The Bear’s largest lead in the game came at the 9:01 mark in the fourth quarter, as Texas Tech was down 68-36 for a 32-point deficit. The Lady Raiders were held to 10 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, and 14 in the third quarter, but only had 11 turnovers in the game. Just two more than Baylor had. However, the biggest issue is Tech shooting in the game. They shot just 40 percent from the field, compared to Baylor’s 57 percent. They were also (3-12) on their three-point shot attempts, shooting just 25 percent from behind the arch.

Bryn Gerlich led the way for Texas Tech with 12 points. While Taylah Thomas had 11 points, Vivian Gray finished with 10 on (3-17) shooting from the field.

Next, the Lady Raiders will head to Kansas City, Missouri as the eighth seed to play the ninth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship. That game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

