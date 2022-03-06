No. 12 Tech to open Big 12 Championship against Iowa State

Local Listings
By Texas Tech Athletics
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No. 12 Texas Tech will take on Iowa State in the 2022 Big 12 Championship quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Kansas and Baylor shared the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular-season title after both completed the conference season with 14-4 records, while the Red Raiders are the third seed in the tournament at 12-6. Tech and ISU split their regular-season series with the home team winning each time. 

KU claimed its 20th regular-season championship and an NCAA record 63rd all-time while BU won its second consecutive Big 12 crown.  

Seeds have been determined for the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, to be played March 9-12. Kansas enters as the No. 1 seed after winning the tiebreaker against Baylor. While the two split their regular-season series, the Jayhawks split with third-place Texas Tech, which swept the Bears.

Texas is the No. 4 seed followed by No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Iowa State, and No. 7 Oklahoma. The Cyclones hold the tiebreaker over the Sooners due to a split with No. 4 Texas. ISU and OU lost both of their games against the top three teams and OU lost both to UT. The top seven seeds earned a first-round bye and will begin play on Thursday. No. 8 K-State will face No. 9 West Virginia on Wednesday in a first-round matchup. Oklahoma State is not eligible for postseason competition this year.

Single-session tickets are available for the Championship online by clicking this link. Prices start at $30 per session.

