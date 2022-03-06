One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police Department responded to a barricaded subject on Ave. T between Houston and Hwy 114 late Saturday night.

At around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Levelland Police Department posted to Facebook that it was responding to a suicidal subject call and that residents in the area needed to stay in their residence or avoid the area until further notice.

Ave. T between Houston and Hwy 114 were blocked off.

LPD reported just after the midnight the subject was taken into custody without issue and it was clear for residents to return. He was treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and terroristic threat. A second subject was arrested for interference with public safety personnel.

