Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night

Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police Department responded to a barricaded subject on Ave. T between Houston and Hwy 114 late Saturday night.

At around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Levelland Police Department posted to Facebook that it was responding to a suicidal subject call and that residents in the area needed to stay in their residence or avoid the area until further notice.

Ave. T between Houston and Hwy 114 were blocked off.

LPD reported just after the midnight the subject was taken into custody without issue and it was clear for residents to return. He was treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and terroristic threat. A second subject was arrested for interference with public safety personnel.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
10-hour standoff is over, LPD says; 82nd Street now reopened
Texas Country Reporter returns to Lubbock
‘The Texas Country Reporter’ telling stories of the South Plains
LFR responded to a structure fire downtown Saturday morning.
LFR battles Saturday morning downtown fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting

Latest News

As an adult, Oksana Masters has become a highly-decorated Paralympian with a resume of 12...
Spirit of Ukraine felt on the Paralympic stage
Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting
KCBD News at 10 Saturday - Cannon AFB airman
Cannon AFB Airman killed in vehicle accident