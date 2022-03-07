Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December

Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.(KCNC via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado boy has been reunited with his stuffed animal that was lost during a trip across the country.

The Carrie family was taking a trip to Wisconsin around Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been gifted the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip. But Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

Archie and Puppy Elf are now home together and making up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful for the Denver and Milwaukee airports for coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home. Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash
Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Ahead of sentencing, judge to consider Bart Reagor’s flight risk
Generic Gas Prices Image
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
Police say the couple were attacked, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home in...
Police release video of person of interest in Fla. couple's deaths
AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.17 on Tuesday, an...
Gas prices up as Biden bans imports of Russian oil
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has drawn intense criticism...
Fla. Senate passes bill limiting class discussion on sexual orientation, gender identity