Biden to address burn pit exposure on Texas trip Tuesday

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Fort Worth, Texas Tuesday. He is scheduled to speak with veterans, caregivers, and survivors about addressing the health effects of environmental exposures such as “burn pits”, areas used to burn hazardous waste and material during the war in the Middle East.

White House Director of Message Planning Meghan Hays said Biden will be joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and Republican Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

The scheduled trip comes exactly one week after the Texas primary election and President Biden’s State of the Union address. In the March 1 speech, Biden called on Congress to pass a law to “make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve.”

Biden is also scheduled to visit a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Worth, where he will receive a briefing on specialty health services for veterans. He will then deliver remarks at Tarrant County Resource Connection on “expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by environmental exposures during military service,” according to the White House.

Hays says the trip is part of the President’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

“This is incredibly personal to the president,” said Hays. “He is a military family. He lost a son to cancer. The treatment that the VA provides folks is of the most importance and is very near and dear to his heart.”

This trip also comes days after the administration announced several actions pushing back against Governor Greg Abbots’ recent order to have state welfare officials investigate certain care for transgender children as possible child abuse.

Hays says she does not believe the topic will be included in the President’s planned remarks.

Biden is expected to begin his speech at Tarrant County Resource Connection at 2:30 PM CT, Tuesday.

