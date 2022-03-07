Local Listings
The Bloodstained Men will be protesting infant circumcision in Lubbock

Brother K formed Bloodstained Men in 2012 and has protested in cities from coast to coast.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends are coming to town with a message loud and clear: Everyone has a right to their own body.

As part of their 20-day protest tour, the Bloodstained Men want to share this message to raise awareness about the “horror of infant circumcision.”

Their mission is “to warn the American people that circumcision is cruel, worthless, and destructive.”

“His body, his choice,” “Infant circumcision is evil,” “I did not consent,” are a few of the banners that have been seen in previous protests.

On Wednesday, March 9, a human rights protest will feature the attention-grabbing aesthetic of bloodstained men at University Avenue and 19th Street from 10:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The public will learn about the consequences of genital cutting by grown men who are speaking out about was has been done to them before they could defend themselves. Passersby will face the argument against routine genital cutting: the foreskin is a healthy, valuable body part that belongs entirely to the child. They allude to the unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable decision to remove a healthy body part from a person incapable of consent.

Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving victims of genial cutting a voice and educating them about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin.

Bloodstained Men traces its origin to the decision of the late intactivist leader Jonathan Conte, who thought of the idea of bringing seven sets of white painters’ overalls marked with red crotches to the protest at the October 2012 American Academy of Pediatrics convention in New Orleans.

According to the organization, when a baby boy is circumcised, so is the man he will become.

Their 20-day protest tour began in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 25. After their stop in Lubbock, they will be headed to Amarillo on Thursday and continue en route to New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada.

Click on this link for more information about the Bloodstained Men and their cause.

