Catholic Charities to celebrate International Women’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock will celebrate local women on Tuesday, March 8th -- a day known worldwide as International Women’s Day.

The event, featuring brunch, guest speakers, and vendors, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maggie Trejo SuperCenter located at 3200 Amherst Avenue.

Invited attendees include many women who serve as kinship caregivers. These are grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and even family friends who care for children who are not biologically theirs. The Kinship program of Catholic Charities aims to provide support, resources, and advocacy for family members caring for family children. According to Every Texan’s website (formerly Center for Public Policy Priorities), there are approximately 253,000 kinship families in the state of Texas.

Catholic Charities is a local organization that provides various services, including youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, and kinship resources to families and individuals in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties.

