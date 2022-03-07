Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Catholic Charities to celebrate International Women’s Day

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock
Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock(Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock will celebrate local women on Tuesday, March 8th -- a day known worldwide as International Women’s Day.

The event, featuring brunch, guest speakers, and vendors, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maggie Trejo SuperCenter located at 3200 Amherst Avenue.

Invited attendees include many women who serve as kinship caregivers. These are grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and even family friends who care for children who are not biologically theirs. The Kinship program of Catholic Charities aims to provide support, resources, and advocacy for family members caring for family children. According to Every Texan’s website (formerly Center for Public Policy Priorities), there are approximately 253,000 kinship families in the state of Texas.

Catholic Charities is a local organization that provides various services, including youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, and kinship resources to families and individuals in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
KCBD News at 10 Saturday - Cannon AFB airman
Cannon AFB Airman killed in vehicle accident
First Alert Forecast 3/6/22
Cold front moves through South Plains

Latest News

Lubbock County Expo Center Logo
Work starts at the Lubbock Expo Center
United Supermarkets & Market Street celebrate women-owned business
United Supermarkets & Market Street celebrate women-owned business
Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest’s 34th Birthday
RHMC celebrates 34 years of presence in the Southwest
Codes neighborhood deployment in Lyndale Acres
Codes to conduct neighborhood deployment in Lyndale Acres