City of Lubbock conducting Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Lyndale Acres Neighborhood

The City of Lubbock will conduct a neighborhood deployment to identify code violations in the...
The City of Lubbock will conduct a neighborhood deployment to identify code violations in the Lyndale Acres neighborhood.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Lyndale Acres neighborhood on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Avenue A, Avenue Q and 50th Street. 

A field office will be set up at 5401 Avenue J at the Dixie Little League parking lot to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

