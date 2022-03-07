Civic Lubbock, Inc. is accepting grant applications for 2022/2023

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Civic Lubbock, Inc. is now accepting Local Grant applications for arts, cultural and entertainment events that will be held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre during the 2022/2023 fiscal year (October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023).

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission includes fostering and promoting the presentation of arts, cultural, and entertainment events for the citizens of Lubbock.

This grant program is funded through revenues generated from concessions at the Civic Center and Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre, catering fees, and the process of Select-a-Seat. The Local Grant Program aims to assist arts, cultural and entertainment events held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre that is open and available to the public and presented by local non-profit organizations. Applying organizations must be a 501(c)3 organization (or government equivalent).

The 2022/2023 Local Grant Program Guidelines and Applications Forms are available through the Civic Lubbock, Inc. website. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, April 1, 2022.

