Cool this week on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It stayed cool this afternoon, only reaching the upper 40s. Last week’s warmth may have been a bit of a tease because it will stay cool most days this week.

Tonight clouds will increase again, low in the 20s most locations, teens for the NW South Plains and SW Panhandle.

KCBD FirstAlert forecast for Tuesday morning (KCBD)

There also might be just enough lift for some really light precipitation, either flurries or drizzle. It won’t be enough to cause any significant issues, but can’t completely rule it out.

Morning clouds will give way to more sun by the afternoon, high near 53. Light SE wind will shift out of the west by the afternoon.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Tuesday, March 8 (KCBD)

The temperature will be back in the 60s Wednesday, with a SW breeze helping to warm it up. The typical high this time of year is in the mid 60s; though last week in the 70s and this week in the 40s is a reminder “typical” isn’t a great way to phrase it. We see a lot of change in March.

The next cold front will arrive late this week. The newest data this afternoon is showing the front arriving earlier, so we’ve lowered Thursday’s high temp to the low 50s. We still may need to knock that down more with upcoming forecasts. Friday will likely only reach the upper 30s.

Also, there could be a little light snow Friday morning.

If you liked last week’s warmth, there’s good news for the weekend. The temperature will be back in the 70s Sunday, with plenty of wind. And next week looks mild.

