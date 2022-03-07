Frosty mornings, chilly afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frosty windshields greeted many people this morning in the KCBD viewing area. The frost formed under favorable conditions, a clear sky, a light wind, and temperatures in the 20s. Temperatures will moderate the next several days. An arctic cold front, however, will arrive late in the work week.

Low temperatures this morning ranged from the mid-teens to the mid-20s. The wind chill factor ranged from the mid-single-digits to mid-teens.

Much more sunshine will fall on the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. Even so, temperatures will peak only in the 40s. The slight breeze this morning will drop off to less than 10 mph this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Overnight cloud cover will increase. This should prevent frost formation Tuesday morning. It will be cold, though not quite as cold as this morning. Tuesday morning lows will range from the upper teens (northwest) to upper 20s (southeast).

Clouds tomorrow morning will gradually give way to a sunny afternoon. It will be a little warmer. Tuesday’s highs will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds generally will be light. Not bad for an early March afternoon.

Temperatures nearer seasonal averages return Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Lubbock’s average for the time of year is in the mid-60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a quite breezy afternoon.

A weather transition will begin Thursday. An arctic cold front - that is, the air mass behind it originated in the Arctic region - is expected late Thursday.

Currently, I expect highs in the 50s with a few spots in the 60s. However, if the front arrives early, my forecast will be too warm. If the front is later than expected, my forecast is too cool.

Light wintry showers may accompany the cold air with a slight chance of showers, possibly snow, Thursday night and Friday. Mainly Friday morning. Based on data available now, some spots may receive up to two inches of snow. Expect updates to the forecast between now and then.

Cold and cloudy otherwise Friday. Highs may not make it out of the 30s.

NO BURN days Wednesday and Thursday.

