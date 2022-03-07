Local Listings
Gov. Abbott directs TEA to create task force for addressing staffing shortages

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to create a task force to help school districts address ongoing staffing shortages across the state.

“I am directing the Texas Education Agency to immediately create a task force to help school districts address the ongoing staffing shortages they face,” reads the letter. “Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students. This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher.”

Read the Governor’s letter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

