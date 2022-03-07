Local Listings
Hamilton headlining 2022-23 season at Buddy Holly Hall

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced its 2022-23 season.
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced its 2022-23 season.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced its 2022-23 Broadway at the Buddy Holly Hall Series lineup, headlined by smash Broadway hit Hamilton.

The season will kick off with Hairspray in October, followed by Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen and Tootsie. Hamilton will close out the series, running July 19-30, 2023.

Hamilton, written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, premiered Off-Broadway in 2015 before moving to the Richard Rodgers Theatre later that year. It won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the Tony Award for Best Musical. It received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations and won 11.

Casting for the touring production has not yet been announced.

Season tickets are available for purchase at americantheatreguild.com/lubbock/shows/, as well as more information on each of the shows in the season.

