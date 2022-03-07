Local Listings
Hockley Co. Sheriff investigates threat at Smyer ISD

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The all-clear was given Monday afternoon after a threat was called in to Smyer ISD.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible threat called in by an individual to Smyer ISD.

Smyer administration placed campuses on lockdown and the buildings were secured until law enforcement arrived. Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Levelland Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol responded to the area and established a perimeter around the campus to prevent individuals and vehicles from approaching.

The area in and around the school was searched and secured and no threat was located. In consultation with Smyer ISD administration, and following a search by law enforcement, an “all clear” was given, the lockdown was lifted, and the school day was resumed.

Parents received appropriate notifications from campus officials and law enforcement remains on scene to provide security for any reunification and release of students through the end of the school day, according to the Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Safety and security of the students, staff, and faculty are of the utmost priority and school officials took swift action to protect all in the campus buildings. Law enforcement responded quickly and secured the area in and around campuses,” wrote Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres in a news release. “The investigation into the incident continues as we attempt to identify any responsible parties and file appropriate charges related to the incident.”

The Levelland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions, and others assisted in the call.

