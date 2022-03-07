Local Listings
PublicSq. launches in Texas featuring a network of conservative businesses

PublicSq. announced its availability to Texas
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - PublicSq. announced its availability to Texas and throughout the entire state of Texas.

The app aims to connect conservatives and foster community. PublicSq. is a digital platform that connects freedom-loving Americans with local communities, reliable information, and businesses that share their values. With over 3500 firms already accessible on the app and new companies around the country joining daily, PublicSq is paving the way for freedom-loving Americans to support businesses that support them.

“Coming out of the season of unconstitutional COVID mandates, there’s never been a greater need for a marketplace of local businesses that support freedom. We’re proud to be celebrating business owners that love their country and value their consumers,” said Michael Seifert, CEO & founder of PublicSq.

Businesses throughout Texas like Décor By Angela in Lubbock and Jewell Plumbing in Dickinson can be found on the PublicSq. Marketplace.

“We are excited to connect with a freedom-loving community to share business opportunities and to help each other grow! PublicSq. is filling a significant need, allowing us to live and conduct business in line with our core values,” states Nicole J. Adams, PhD., of Top Line Coaching, LLC.

