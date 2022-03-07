Local Listings
RHMC celebrates 34 years of presence in the Southwest

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest will celebrate its 34th birthday on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

From 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., they’re inviting all hospitalized children and their families to the University Medical Center Family Room and later from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Covenant’s Children’s Family Room.

There will be Shamrock Shake cupcakes, green popcorn, green lemonade, and more!

Ronald McDonalds House Charities of the Southwest is a non-profit charity that serves families with critically ill or injured children in 68 counties in Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

RHMC of the Southwest has been in Lubbock since 1988 and has worked diligently since then to provide a home away from home for families when their children are in a nearby hospital.

They provide a place to sleep, meals, transportation, laundry service, and friendly smiles.

For more information about how to get involved, click here.

