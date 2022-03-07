Local Listings
School lunch supervisor saves choking fifth-grader in Missouri

By Caroline Hecker and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Wentzville lunch room supervisor is being called a hero after saving a student who was choking in January.

Danielle Eichmeyer, who has worked at Heritage Intermediate School in the Wentzville School District for 26 years, jumped into action when she saw fifth-grader Shelby Ashen choking during her lunch period, KMOV reported.

“I was eating a Lunchable. It had a cracker and cheese, double cheese, so I was eating, and I swallowed it whole,” Shelby said. “It felt like it got stuck [around here], and I tried to get my mom’s attention.”

Shelby’s mom, who also works in the cafeteria, began hitting her daughter in the back in an attempt to dislodge the food.

That’s when Danielle Eichmeyer realized what was happening.

“I happened to notice that her mom was slapping her on the back, and the other kids were looking very panicked so I was like, something is wrong,” said Eichmeyer.

Eichmeyer made her way to Shelby and began using the Heimlich maneuver.

“I looked back and I saw Mrs. Eichmeyer swimming through the kids and she put her hand on my stomach and pushed really hard,” Shelby said.

Eichmeyer said after the first several attempts didn’t work, she repositioned Shelby over her knee, eventually dislodging the cheese and cracker she had swallowed.

“It took three times and it came up, and I just feel so grateful that she was there and helped me,” the fifth-grader said.

Amazingly, it isn’t the first time Eichmeyer has saved a student in the lunchroom. In 2014, she successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth-grade boy.

“When we’re doing the training, I said, I’ll never remember this, I’ll never remember this,” she said. “But he walked up to me and was doing this [motioning to his neck] and I said, ‘Are you choking?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’ It was like I was trained and it stayed.”

Eichmeyer, who said she takes part in first-aid training every year, said she never thought she’d need to use the Heimlich maneuver on a student, let alone twice in eight years.

“When I heard she did it before I’m like, Mrs. Eichmeyer is the best teacher, and I’m pretty sure that kid is grateful for her,” Shelby said.

