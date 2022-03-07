Sole finalist named for president of Midwestern State University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents on Monday revealed the sole finalist for president of Midwestern State University.

JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., the vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, was named in a release issued March 7.

The decision was unanimously approved at the conclusion of the board’s special-called teleconference meeting on Monday, after a national search was conducted to identify the 12th president of MSU Texas.

Following her arrival in 1992, Mazachek has devoted 30 years to Washburn University, a public institution with approximately 6,700 students and more than 200 courses of study. In addition to her tenure as vice president, she has served Washburn in leadership roles as foundation president and CEO, dean of the School of Business and as a faculty member.

Mazachek earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management with an emphasis in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1984. She received a master’s degree in business administration in 1987, and a doctorate in accounting in 1993, both from the University of Kansas.

“This is truly an exceptional opportunity, and it is an honor to be selected as the sole finalist for the presidency of Midwestern State University,” Mazachek said. “MSU Texas is a storied institution with a tremendous reputation as a leading liberal arts university — not only in Texas, but nationally. My family and I are thrilled about the opportunity to join the Mustangs family and Wichita Falls community, and I look forward to working closely with the accomplished scholars and distinguished faculty, staff and alumni at MSU Texas. We have a great future ahead of us.”

According to TTU, a 12-member committee made up of current and former regents, faculty, students, deans, staff, donors, alumni and community members from MSU Texas, Wichita Falls and TTU System constituencies, reviewed nominations and applications and interviewed candidates before unanimously recommending Mazachek for Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., and the board’s consideration.

“From its beginnings just over 100 years ago, MSU Texas has charted a bold path to educating tomorrow’s leaders,” Mitchell said. “Now, turning the page to its second century, I feel Dr. Mazachek is a dynamic leader who will position this great university for continued success.

Mazachek currently is the chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Heritage Bank, immediate past chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and serves as vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors of St. Francis Health Center. She has also served on the Kansas Hospital Association, Junior Achievement of Kansas and the Kansas District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod board of directors.

In 15 years as president and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation, TTU says Mazachek led the university’s first integrated, comprehensive fundraising campaign — 150 Forward: The Campaign for Washburn — which resulted in $145 million in total gifts with nearly 33% of the institution’s 40,000 plus alumni contributing a gift to the campaign.

Mazachek, and her husband, Keith Mazachek, Ph.D., have been married for 30 years and have three adult children. Keith is currently coordinator of the Engineering Transfer Program and a senior lecturer of physics and astronomy in the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences. The Mazacheks have a son, Garrett, who is a captain in the U.S. Air Force, a daughter, Kara, who is an economist in Washington, D.C., and a daughter, Stephanie, who is an accountant in Kansas City.

