SPC Nursing Student Association holding clothing drive for sexual assault victims

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Victims of sexual assault usually leave the hospital in hospital gowns after an assault because their clothing is sometimes cut off of them and used for evidence. The South Plains College Nursing Student Association is trying to give the gift of dignity to the sexual abuse victims of Lubbock.

Once the donations are gathered, they will be put into packs. Those packs will then be given to S.A.N.E. Nurses (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) at Voice of Hope in Lubbock. When a sexual assault is reported, a S.A.N.E. nurse will respond with the pack.

The association is collecting all sizes of the following items for men, women and children:

  • solid colored t-shirts (no white t-shirts)
  • sweat pants
  • sports bras
  • underwear
  • underwear liners
  • travel-sized bar soaps

Any type of comfortable clothing is acceptable. There is a big need for undergarments, but all items are needed.

The donations are being accepted until March 11, 2022, at the Levelland and Reese campuses. At the Levelland Campus, donations will be accepted at the Allied Health Building. There are donation boxes located at the Reese campus.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Jessica Williams at 806-300-3476.

