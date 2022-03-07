Swisher County fugitive on Texas 10 Most Wanted list, reward increased

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tulia man has been named this month’s featured fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

James Mark Bishop, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2005, Bishop, then a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted on child pornography charges in 2007.

After being released from prison in 2011, he moved to Tulia, where he was arrested again in 2020 for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

Bishop has been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List since Oct. 19, 2021 after being released on bond. Bishop is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He is trained in martial arts and may be using false identification. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The reward for information leading to Bishop’s arrest has been increased to $8,500. All tips are anonymous. To be eligible for cash rewards, submit tips via the Crime Stoppers hotline (1-800-252-TIPS [8477]), the DPS website or on the DPS Facebook page under “Submit a Tip.” For more information on Bishop or updates on the investigation, view his wanted bulletin.

