Texas Tech ends regular season ranked No. 14

Texas Tech basketball checks in at No. 14 in final AP poll of the season.
Texas Tech basketball checks in at No. 14 in final AP poll of the season.(Texas Tech Athletics/Twitter)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders checked in at No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.

Tech closed out the regular season with a heartbreaking 52-51 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday. Tech was ranked No. 12 in last week’s poll.

The Red Raiders found themselves as high as No. 9 after starting the season unranked under new head coach Mark Adams.

Texas Tech will kick off the postseason facing off against Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 behind Kansas and Baylor.

This week was the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season. The official NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday.

