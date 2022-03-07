Texas Tech Red Raiders’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

(Stacker) - While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Texas Tech Red Raiders using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Billy Taylor (RB)- Draft pick: Round 4, #90 overall in 1978

- Drafted by: NY Giants

- Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Carl Carter (DB)- Draft pick: Round 4, #89 overall in 1986

- Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Sammy Walker (DB)- Draft pick: Round 4, #88 overall in 1991

- Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#17. Le’Raven Clark (T)- Draft pick: Round 3, #82 overall in 2016

- Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Tim Crawford (LB)- Draft pick: Round 3, #79 overall in 1986

- Drafted by: NY Jets

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Louis Vasquez (G)- Draft pick: Round 3, #78 overall in 2009

- Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

- Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

#14. Tom Howard (LB)- Draft pick: Round 3, #67 overall in 1977

- Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

- Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. James Hadnot (RB)- Draft pick: Round 3, #66 overall in 1980

- Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

- Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Montae Reagor (DT)- Draft pick: Round 2, #58 overall in 1999

- Drafted by: Denver Broncos

- Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Billy Joe Tolliver (QB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #51 overall in 1989

- Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

- Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Jace Amaro (TE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #49 overall in 2014

- Drafted by: NY Jets

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Darcel McBath (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #48 overall in 2009

- Drafted by: Denver Broncos

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#8. Byron Hanspard (RB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #41 overall in 1997

- Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#7. Andre Tillman (TE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 1974

- Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

- Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Roland Mitchell (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1987

- Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

- Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Jordyn Brooks (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 2020

- Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

- Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Ted Watts (DB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 1981

- Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

- Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Gabe Rivera (NT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 1983

- Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

- Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#2. Michael Crabtree (WR)- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2009

- Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

- Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Patrick Mahomes (QB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2017

- Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

- Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (4 Pro Bowls)

