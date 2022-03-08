5 injured in Brownfield school bus crash Tuesday morning

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - There were five people injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Brownfield school bus.

Brownfield police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of D Street and Reppto.

EMS was called and all five were reported to have minor injuries. The school bus driver is one of the five injured. Police say there were 16 people on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was the only adult on the bus.

Police say the car ran a stop sign and crashed into the school bus.

The driver of the car was issued a citation.

