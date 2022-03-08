“Brave and Beautiful”: LCU recognizes multigenerational women

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) hosted a gathering for women of all ages on their campus Monday night. Titled “Brave and Beautiful,” this multigenerational event offered a devotional and worship time followed by complimentary photoshoots for the attendees and time for community building and networking.

A vital component was the photo shoot, designed to highlight the beauty that God has placed in everyone. LCU student Abriana Fernandez, a junior Exercise and Sports Science major, was instrumental in pulling the evening together. Fernandez stated, “I am a photographer and love to see the confidence that taking pictures can help foster individuals. When you see a picture of yourself and love what you see, it can be so powerful.”

Though they did not initially plan on the event landing on the day before International Women’s Day, it turned out to be perfect timing. Fernandez continued, "I think culturally, women compare themselves to others rather than seeing the uniqueness of themselves. With this event, I wanted to create a space where we, as women, can support and encourage one another. "

Reagan Branch, a Student Involvement Coordinator for the university, worked alongside Fernandez to plan the evening. She had the following to say, "Stepping into a space of worship with women who inspire me, both older and younger, is so refreshing. It is an encouragement to see how we are all united by Christ, even with all our differences, and it reminds me that we are capable of creating community and empowering one another daily."

Both Fernandez and Branch hope this event will become an annual opportunity for women to see how they are powerfully and wonderfully created and one in which more women from throughout the Lubbock community will want to become more involved. Branch concluded, “Intergenerational events for women have become more valuable to me over the years, as life gets busier, and we often get caught up in our schedules. We want to make times together like this a priority.”

