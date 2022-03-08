Cold front coming for South Plains this week

Local Listings
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny and a little warmer in west Texas today. A similar forecast for tomorrow as the afternoon temps climbs to around 60-65 for most of the South Plains.

However, it only lasts a day and another strong cold front will return much colder temperatures to the area on Thursday through early Saturday.

You can expect the afternoon highs to remain in the 40s on Thursday and fall to the teens and 30s on Friday.

In addition, there is a slight chance of snow in the area on Friday along with gusty winds and low wind chill temperatures. Wind chills may dip to zero or below on Friday morning.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with 60s and 70s returning

